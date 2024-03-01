Bosso face MWOS in Norton 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Kelvin Kaindu

Sports Reporter

A week after a last-minute cancellation, Highlanders are set to travel to Norton to face Zifa Northern Region Division One side Mwos for a friendly tomorrow.

It will be the last competitive friendly for Highlanders ahead of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League opener against Dynamos on March 10.

The friendly against ambitious Mwos was originally set for last weekend but was cancelled on the eve of the match to allow the Castle Challenge Cup that featured league champions Ngezi Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup holders Dynamos. With the cancellation of the match, Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu travelled to Mhondoro to watch Dynamos on a “spying” mission. Bosso was not heavily involved in the transfer window but secured the signature of Calvin Chigonero, who was with the club last season on loan from Talen Vision. Marvin Sibanda also joined Bosso from Little Rock Rangers in the USA’s fourth tier, and Brighton Ncube from Chicken Inn.