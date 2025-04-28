Offender undressed and placed victim on his lap, court told

MUTARE – A 36-year-old Mutare man raped and on a different occasion, inserted his finger into his 4-year-old victim’s privates, a court heard recently.

The Sakubva, Mutare resident, was charged and convicted for rape and aggravated indecent assault.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the abuse happened on 23 March, 2025 at around 4PM.

“The young girl was playing outside her home when the offender, who lived nearby, called her into his house. He was alone at the time. Once inside, he removed the child’s clothing and proceeded to rape her,” NPAZ said.

“In a separate instance within the same timeframe, he also committed an act of aggravated indecent assault by inserting his finger into her privates.

“The child cried out, and the offender then lifted her and placed her on his lap. The victim, upon hearing her mother calling, went to her naked and disclosed what had happened.”

The abuse was promptly reported to the police with a medical examination report later confirming the violation.

The report was presented in court as evidence.

For his misdeeds, the offender was convicted and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court.