Source: Tension rise as Zambians block Zimbabweans at Chirundu border
A tense standoff has erupted at the Chirundu Border Post, where Zambian nationals are reportedly blocking Zimbabweans from entering Zambia.
The reasons behind the protest are still unfolding, but the situation has caused major disruptions at one of the region’s busiest border points. Authorities from both countries are reportedly engaging to resolve the impasse peacefully.
More updates to follow as the story develops. – Zim Observer ‘s Post
