NELSON CHAMISA MEETS AFRICAN LEADERS IN ZAMBIA

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has been using the inauguration ceremony for the new Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to engage with leaders from various African countries.

While describing the transition in Zambia as ‘fantastic’, Chamisa tweeted that he spent Tuesday morning ‘meeting with various leaders from different countries in Africa’.

“Fantastic transition. I spent the morning meeting with various leaders from different countries in Africa”, Chamisa tweeted.

“Now at the Stadium… we are being taken good of.. Thank you Zambia. Africa is rising. Well done Zambia. Well done Africa!”

The new Zambian leader won on his sixth attempt after outpolling outgoing President Edgar Lungu.

 

