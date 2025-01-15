Source: NetOne targets billion dollar transformation –Newsday Zimbabwe

STATE-OWNED mobile operator, NetOne Zimbabwe

STATE-OWNED mobile operator, NetOne Zimbabwe, is optimistic of transforming its business into a billion-dollar enterprise by inreasing its digital footprint, and in the process accelerate economic growth as well as bridge the country’s socio- economic gap.

The telecoms giant is pursuing an ambitious vision aimed at driving the country’s socio-economic progress under the leadership of the goup chief executive officer Raphael Mushanawani.

“In 2025, we are delivering not just connectivity, but empowerment,” Mushanawani said in a statement.

“Our mission is to harness the power of technology to create opportunities for every Zimbabwean. From AI-driven solutions to transformative financial services, we are building a future where innovation meets inclusivity,” he added.

According to Mushanawani, the company’s seamless network continues to provide uninterrupted connectivity across the country with the upcoming 5G rollouts and enhanced network infrastructure will further solidify NetOne’s position as the backbone of Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.