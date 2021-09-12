NEW: Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday

0

Online Reporter

The next cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday August 25, in order to accommodate President Mnangagwa’s international commitments.

In a statement today, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the development.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck J. M Sibanda wishes to advise all cabinet members that the next cabinet meeting will be held at 0900hrs on Wednesday, 25 August 2021,” the statement reads in part.

“This has been occasioned by the need to accommodate His Excellency the President’s other international commitments.”

This week’s cabinet meeting was cancelled as President Mnangagwa was attending the SADC meeting in Malawi.

