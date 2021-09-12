Source: NEW: Digital platforms for agriculture launched | The Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

Three agriculture digital applications for the Zimbabwean market – the Online Lead Farmers Training, In-service Training App and the Zim-Agrihub – were launched on Thursday.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera officiated at the event.

“These three are not only nice to have, but are more importantly prerequisite ingredients for the country’s agriculture transformation journey,” said Dr Basera.

“The uptake and use of information and communication technologies (ICTs) has greatly increased in recent years, resulting in considerable reduction in the digital divide between inter-urban, rural and urban areas.”

The digital platforms are expected to enable researchers, extension workers, lecturers, students and farmers to access information at any given time.

They will also further empower extension officers with requisite technical skills.