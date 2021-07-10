Source: New dates for Trade Fair | The Herald

Mr Moyo

Bulawayo Bureau

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) will be held from August 23-27 after it was postponed earlier.

Cabinet postponed the Trade Fair, which was supposed to be held from July 20 to 23.

The ZITF company had initially written a letter to the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, proposing 21-24 September and 28 September-1 October as the new dates.

In statement yesterday, ZITF company chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said: “Due to the rising numbers of new Covid-19 infections, both locally and regionally, and the resultant movement and gathering restrictions, the ZITF Company Board wishes to officially advise exhibitors, service providers, registered buyers, business visitors and other stakeholders of the decision to postpone the 2021 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to 23-27 August 2021.

“The Company is of the view that it was no longer realistic to successfully stage the Trade Fair during the previously advertised dates, being 20-23 July 2021, without significant risk to participants given the current high number of active cases in the country.

“The decision to postpone the fair has been reached after extensive consultations with the Government of Zimbabwe and a wide cross-section of stakeholders including the relevant health authorities.”