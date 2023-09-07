Source: New dates set for Mine Entra –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has set November 1 to 3 as the new dates for the 26th edition of the mining, engineering and transport (Mine Entra) 2023 expo.

The expo, which is held annually in July, was postponed due to election preparations. Zimbabwe held its polls on August 23 and 24.

This year’s premier mining, engineering and transport fair will run under the theme Accelerating Economic Transformation through Mineral Beneficiation.

“Having been in existence for successful 25 non-consecutive editions, the expo has built a solid reputation for providing an integral business and networking platform known for its ability to bring together the ‘who is who’ of the relevant sectors,” ZITF Company general manager Nick Ndebele said.

“Mine Entra provides a pivotal platform for high-level conversations towards shaping and improving the mining landscape in Zimbabwe.

Ndebele said the platform had been at the forefront of showcasing the latest advancements in the mining industry, fostering partnerships and driving economic growth.

“The exhibition provides a platform for industry professionals, stakeholders and investors to explore innovative solutions and to share knowledge, and engage in meaningful discourse on the critical topic of mineral beneficiation,” he said.

The expo is being organised in partnership with the Mines and Mining Development ministry and the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe.