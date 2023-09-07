Source: CCC mum on MPs swearing in -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) yesterday remained mum on whether its incoming legislators would attend the swearing in ceremony today.

The CCC had earlier hinted boycotting the event in protest over alleged electoral fraud.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi and his deputy Gift “Ostallos” Siziba did not respond to several inquiries regarding the participation of the party’s incoming Members of Parliament at the swearing in ceremony.

However, CCC councillors are being sworn in across the country. In Bulawayo, they were sworn in yesterday.

The CCC is demanding fresh polls supervised by the Southern African Development Community and the African Union.Zanu PF has ignored the CCC demands.

Meanwhile, the bail ruling of losing CCC Chirumanzu South candidate, Patrick Cheza, and four party activists facing a charge of assaulting Zanu PF MP, Barbara Rwodzi, was yesterday deferred to Tuesday.

Gweru provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe was reportedly not present.

Provincial magistrate Beuality Dube stood in for Mahwe.

Cheza (50) is being charged with inciting public violence alongside CCC activists Elias Maduveko (26), Magmaster Chidyawuye (21), Delight Zinyemba (22) and Courage Mugova (20).

Cheza is alleged to have incited CCC members to beat up Rwodzi after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a car belonging to the Zanu PF MP.

Taurai Mavuto prosecuted.