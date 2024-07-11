New fire station at RGM International Airport completed

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Government has completed the construction of a new fire station to enhance safety for both travellers and aircraft at the new-look Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Airport infrastructure development is one of the top priorities in facilitating the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and globally.

The RGM International Airport has gone through a significant transformation through a US$153 million facelift to enhance its passenger handling capacity.

In November last year, China Jiangsu International completed the renovation of the right-side flight display of the old terminal at the international airport.

Construction of the state-of-the-art VVIP pavilion at the airport is now also complete.

In a statement, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) confirmed the new developments at the airport.

“ACZ is pleased to announce the completion of the brand-new RG Mugabe International Airport satellite fire station,” said the company.

“This ultramodern facility is pre-emptively positioned for rapid response and expressively enhances airport emergency safety measures for both travellers and aircraft.”

The development also comes after the rehabilitation of the domestic terminal at the international airport in Harare, which is almost complete with the work set to be concluded this month.

The domestic terminal has been temporarily closed and users are currently using the international terminal.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport continues to welcome new airlines. In addition to the domestic carriers, Airlink, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates and Qatar Airways also have regional and international flights to Harare.

The contractor, China Jiangsu International-RGM Airport Project, has since handed over the completed sections to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe.