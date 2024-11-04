New housing scheme to improve access to accommodation 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi (right), Native Investments Africa Group and Pinnacle Property Holdings chairman Mr Phillip Chiyangwa and his wife Sarah Frankis toasting to the launch of Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme in Harare on Friday night. -Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

Herald Reporter

THE Government remains committed to working with the private sector to provide housing in line with the New dispensation’s approach to avail shelter to all and achieve the upper middle class status by 2030, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Launching the Tantallon Estates housing scheme by property development firm, Pinnacle Properties in Harare on Friday night, which is dubbed Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme — Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi described the housing project as a milestone achievement which dovetails with the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo development philosophy.

“As the Government we are excited with this milestone gesture — this is what President Mnangagwa’s mantra Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo means.

“We are happy that the private sector and a reputable developer in particular, has come aboard to complement NDS1 aimed at ensuring delivery of at least 225 000 houses by 2025,” Minister Ziyambi said.

“When you see the private sector coming on board to do such massive developmental projects, you know the country is moving forward in a manner that is pleasing,” he said.

Chairman of the Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme Dr Phillip Chiyangwa said his vision to launch the housing scheme was driven by the New Dispensation’s inclusive approach to improve the lives of many through the provision of housing for all.

“The decision to roll out this massive project was brought about by the need to provide housing to home-seekers who are currently struggling to meet purchasing terms being offered by several land developers out there.

“Our terms are amenable and we also believe we have a role to play in nation-building through contributing towards house delivery in Zimbabwe.”

He added that his organisation has since identified partners to work with on this massive project located in Manyame, behind Chitungwiza on a 590 hectares of land. Some of the partners include a local financial institution CBZ, Seeff Properties and Bitumen World, whose representatives were at the launch.

Speaking at the same occasion, Local Government and Public Works Chief Director Eng Lawrence Mushamba, who was standing in for Minister Daniel Garwe, commended Pinnacle Properties for contributing to housing provision in the country.

“As the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, we commend Pinnacle Properties for coming on board with such a well-designed mortgage scheme which is quite affordable. This robust and progressive housing scheme, comes at an opportune time where we are currently battling to weed out land barons, who are giving us a headache,” said Eng Mushamba.

The Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme is expected to reduce the country’s housing demand estimated to be 1.5 million and close a huge gap in the Second Republic’s quest to provide affordable shelter to all.

Once the Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme has been successfully launched in Mashonaland East, it will cascade to other provinces throughout the country.