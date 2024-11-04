‘Stay indoors during thunderstorms’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mutsawashe Mashandure-Herald Correspondent

The Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has urged the public to remain indoors during thunderstorms.

As the rainy season progresses, mild temperatures and isolated showers are forecast across several provinces.

In a statement, the Met Department indicated that today’s weather across the country will begin with mild temperatures and clear skies, with some chances of showers later in the day.

“As the day progresses into the afternoon, residents of Matabeleland North, all of Mashonaland, Harare Metropolitan, and northern Manicaland provinces can expect partly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers.

“In contrast, the remainder of the country will enjoy mostly clear skies, though it will feel hot in all areas. As night falls, temperatures will remain mild with clear skies prevailing across the nation.

“Expect a warm day ahead, particularly in the afternoon, with some regions experiencing brief showers,” the department stated.

The Meteorological Service reported that isolated light thundershowers occurred on Saturday along and north of the watershed.

Marondera received 12mm of rainfall, while Lupane recorded 10mm. Both Kutsaga and Rusape saw 7 mm.

“It was partly cloudy and warm in the affected regions, with isolated thundershowers observed. In contrast, the rest of the country experienced mostly clear skies and hot temperatures. The overall atmosphere continues to dry out across the nation,” the Department said.

The Meteorological Department emphasised the importance of proper farming preparations as the planting season approaches.

“Consult your local Agritex officer for advice on farming preparations, including what to plant and the water requirements for specific plant stages,” said the department.