Source: New Norton council school nears completion | The Sunday Mail

Nokuthula Dube

The Norton Town Council is on track to completing work on a new secondary school this year, with eight classrooms already in place, accommodating about 400 learners. On completion, the institution is expected to serve over 1 500 learners from Norton suburbs, including Twin Lakes, Nharira and Knowe.

Norton Town Council public relations and communications officer Mr Leeroy Kaponda confirmed the development.

Construction of the school began last year, with two blocks now completed and operational.

Two additional blocks, now 98 percent complete, are expected to be finalised by the end of the year. The project was initially funded through a council-imposed levy of US$1 per household, which has since been discontinued at residents’ request.