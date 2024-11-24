Source: ‘2025 Budget to consolidate economic gains’ | The Sunday Mail

Prof Ncube

Sunday Mail Reporter

FINANCE, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is set to present the much-anticipated 2025 National Budget on Thursday.

The budget is expected to focus on enhancement of currency stability and appropriation of funds for social services and infrastructure development, among other critical issues.

The priorities have been shaped through nationwide public hearings organised by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda said all was set for the budget presentation.

“We are ready for the presentation of the 2025 Budget, which will be presented by Minister Mthuli Ncube next Thursday,” he said.

“The budget will incorporate the views gathered during public consultations, ensuring that the people’s voices are reflected in national priorities. Last week, Parliament also presented findings from the public consultations and we believe the minister will take into account what was raised by the public.”

Economist Mr Persistence Gwanyanya said it was important for the budget to build resilience against external influences such as drought and geopolitical factors.

“There is a real need to build economic resilience. We are coming from a period of constrained growth, and without resilience, our economy will remain vulnerable.”

Mr Gwanyanya said the budget should provide strong support for the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy.

He noted the exponential growth of informal businesses, which poses challenges to tax collection and economic stability. “Informal businesses are on the rise, making tax collection difficult. The budget should include measures to enhance the ease of doing business and formalise these enterprises. This will strengthen our economy in the long run,” he said.