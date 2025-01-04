New police chief lays out vision 

Zimbabwe Republic Police outgoing Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga (left) hands over the ZRP flag to the incoming Comm Gen Stephen Mutamba at the hand over ceremony at Mkushi Academy in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Tanyaradzwa Tanyanyiwa.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

NEWLY-appointed Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General, Stephen Mutamba, has pledged to transform the institution into a modern and corruption-free police service leveraging on technology to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

Comm-Gen Mutamba said this yesterday at a handover and takeover ceremony that was held at Mkushi Police Academy (formerly Morris Depot) in Harare.

He succeeded C0mmissioner-General Godwin Matanga who retired at the end of last year.

In his keynote address that saw guests, senior and junior officers enduring showers that fell during the event, Comm-Gen Mutamba said he was encouraged that he was inheriting a disciplined police service.

“Let me hasten to say that, one of the immediate inheritances that you have bequeathed me is a disciplined Police Service, well established and appropriately guided by the Strategic Plan: Horizon 2025.

“Although the Strategic Plan is coming to the end of its lifetime, the foundations it has laid for the organisation are critical going forward. More so, at a time when the Police Service has a vital role of creating a conducive environment for the sustenance and success of national development priorities pronounced through Vision 2030,” said Comm-Gen Mutamba.

He paid tribute to Comm-Gen Matanga for providing sound leadership during his tenure.

“I greatly thank you my dear brother for laying such a strong foundation. Going forward, I hope to build on the already reinforced pillars to ensure that the Zimbabwe Republic Police indeed becomes a modern police service that leverages technology towards fulfilling its Constitutional mandate. In doing so, I will equally continue to ride on discipline as the cornerstone of the organisation whilst also expecting all members and officers of the organisation to remain steadfast.”

Comm-Gen Mutamba thanked President Mnangagwa and the Government as a whole for showing trust in him.

The event was attended by Minister Kazembe, Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation, Ambassador Isaac Moyo, Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, service chiefs and senior Government officials.

“May I therefore take this opportunity to reassure the appointing authority, the responsible Honourable Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, the whole Government as well the people of Zimbabwe that I am ready to take my assigned role and look forward to your support,” he said.

Comm Gen Mutamba lauded Comm Gen Matanga for his leadership role, saying he will utilise some of the lessons he learnt from him.

“Above all, I thank His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa for trusting me and appointing me to head the organisation. Be rest assured that your trust will not be in vain. I look forward to the support and co-operation from the people of Zimbabwe in our endeavour to guarantee continued public confidence in the police service. In addition, it is my shared hope that we will be able to galvanise a disciplined and corrupt free police service by the year 2030,” he said.

In his speech, Comm Gen Matanga said he was leaving the ZRP a happy man given his service and will be retiring to go into farming and other business interests.

“For me personally, it is a boundless moment of delight as I bid farewell to longstanding colleagues and organisation that I served over a long period of time. Alas, the day will certainly come when we have to separate with the organisation that we have drawn a lot of friendships, experiences and livelihood from,” he said.

Comm Gen Matanga saluted President Mnangagwa for affording him an opportunity to serve at the helm of the police service.

He dismissed social media reports that circulated recently claiming that he was refusing to leave office, describing them as flawed and premature.

“In the same manner may I also take this opportunity to clarify an incorrect position that has been peddled in the media recently pertaining to my retirement. Ladies and gentleman, listen carefully. I was properly served by the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Dr Mnangagwa at a time when my retirement was due. I am so contended with the contribution and service I gave to the country in pursuit of national goals and aspirations, suffice to say the bar to modernise the police service is relatively high in view of resource constraints, skills flight and crippling sanctions we have endured for decades among other challenges,” Comm Gen Matanga said.

“I am however, confident that a new broom sweeps clean and my successor will be able to ride on the achievements we have made and tackle existing challenges head on. I am comfortable to pass the baton to Cde Stephen Mutamba whom I have been with in the trenches for many years and have no doubt in his capacity to steer the ship going forward.”

The event was attended by Minister Kazembe, Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation, Ambassador Isaac Moyo, Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, service chiefs and senior Government officials.