Fugitive husband killer rearrested 

Bridget Makaza

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

Bridget Makaza, accused of murdering her husband Macloud Mapanga in 2018, has been rearrested after six years on the run.

Following her initial court appearance, Makaza fled to the United Kingdom but was rearrested after surrendering herself to police early this week.

On Tuesday, she reappeared before Harare magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova, where her warrant of arrest was confirmed.

Makaza was then remanded in custody to January 13.

The incident occurred on May 14, 2018, when Makaza allegedly shot her husband amid a protracted marital dispute, which had intensified after Mapanga took a second wife.

According to the State, Makaza shot her husband while he was asleep, firing three shots—twice in the neck and once on the shoulder.

To cover her tracks, she reportedly screamed for help, claiming an armed robbery had taken place.

As neighbours responded to her cries, Makaza fled the scene, disposing of the firearm in reeds along Mukuvisi River.

She later made a report at Mabelreign Police Station, falsely alleging that armed robbers were responsible for her husband’s death.

Police investigations eventually led to the recovery of the firearm, which is now key evidence in the case.

Makaza was initially arrested in 2018 but escaped to the UK when she was granted bail by the High Court.

Her return to court marks a significant development in a case that has held public interest for several years.

Mapanga was the owner of Kurai Coaches.