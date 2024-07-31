NEW: VP Mohadi pays courtesy call on Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian 

Vice President Kembo Mohadi

Roselyne Sachiti

VICE President Kembo Mohadi paid a courtesy call on Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier today and discussed numerous matters of mutual interest between the two nations.

The Vice President also conveyed a congratulatory message from President Mnangagwa to his Iranian counterpart for winning the run-off presidential elections held on July 5.

He also relayed a condolence message from President Mnangagwa, and the people of Zimbabwe on the passing of late President Raisi, the foreign minister and other victims of the helicopter crash on May 19 this year.