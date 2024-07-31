Freeman to rock Dubai with Master H and Darula 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Freeman

Zvakwana Nomore Sweto in UAE

Zimdancehall fans in Dubai are in for a treat as Freeman, the HKD Boss, is set to perform there this weekend.

The concert has been slated at the Media One Hotel (Media City).

Freeman’s manager, Watson Kafela said, “I am thrilled to announce that Freeman will be performing live in Dubai this coming Saturday.

“To all our fans in the UAE and those traveling from afar, your love and energy inspire us to keep delivering. We promise you an evening filled with great music, unity, and pure joy.”

Adding a touch of soulful melodies to the event is Darula, an HKD vocalist renowned for her versatile voice and emotive performances.

Master H, another luminary in the Zimdancehall scene, will also join Freeman on this tour. Known for his powerful voice, energetic performances, and innovative musical style, Master H has been on top of his game, releasing hit after hit.

Freeman and Master H are expected to deliver polished performances.

Event organiser Praise Timbe of PVT International said all is set for the show.

Timbe has made a reputation for himself, putting together memorable events that resonate with diverse audiences in the UAE.

His passion for promoting African music and culture on the global stage is evident in his dedication to bringing top-tier talent to international audiences.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure that this show will be one of the best yet. From our biggest artists in Zimbabwe to some exclusive surprises, we have a line-up that will keep people on their feet all night long,” said Timbe.

This Dubai event is poised to be another testament to his commitment to excellence and his vision of celebrating music’s unifying power.