New X-ray machine, renovations for Mutawatawa hospital

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

A STATE-OF-THE-ART X-ray machine has been installed at Mutawatawa Hospital in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) district, as the Second Republic continues to improve the health sector.

Also, for the first time, the hospital has employed a radiographer, to ensure quality service delivery to patients.

Besides the new modern machine, Government is also rehabilitating the theatre section of this hospital as well as the mothers’ shelter.

Recently, Maramba Pfungwe Constituency Member of Parliament Cde Tichaona Karumazondo (ZANU PF) toured the hospital. He was also shown how the new X Ray machine operates.

“This kind of development is in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra, that of leaving no one and no place behind.

“We commend Government and its partners for this state-of-the-art machine installed at this hospital. I am told that the machine is the latest version and that it is fitted with artificial intelligence,” he said.

Cde Karumazondo said people from Maramba Pfungwe are now relieved as they are no longer travelling to Murehwa or Harare for related services.

“I want to thank the Second Republic for fulfilling promises, that no-one and no place will be left behind, we are witnessing it here.

“People from this district have been travelling all the -way to Murehwa, about 180km, for the same services. Sometimes they will have to go to private doctors which then was expensive for them.

“So now people are getting these services here, I applaud Government for that,” he said.

District Medical Officer for UMP, Dr Gladman Tendai Mubonani, said the new machine has brought relief to the staff and patients.

“The hospital received a brand new X-ray machine from the Government of Zimbabwe and partners. This was after they noticed that the district did not have a properly functioning X-ray machine. The one we had was old, and was experiencing constant breakdowns and this was compromising the quality of work.

“So this machine that we have now, is a modern X-ray machine with artificial intelligence capabilities, it is for respiratory images.

‘‘The new digital X-ray machine also calculates the probability of one having Covid-19, Tuberculosis and it also has a higher processing power.

“The installation was a long process. We had to renovate the whole department also and the machine started operating on April 1, 2025.”

Dr Mubonani said the development has improved the quality of service at the hospital.

“The coming in of the new X-ray machine has greatly improved the quality of service that we give to patients.

“Before this new machine came, our patients were travelling to Murehwa for images. They would spend a lot of money for travelling and services. However, the new machine has brought relief to them. The new machine has also improved efficiency in our diagnosis and we have also improved the quality of service that we give to our patients.

“We also now have a qualified radiographer, who has the experience that we need.

“So we are thankful to the Government for this. As we speak, we are carrying out major renovations for our theatre, to modernise it in order to match world class standards. The renovations at the theatre are expected to be complete in the next three weeks.

“Also some renovations are being carried out at the waiting mothers’ shelter ,” he said.

A resident from Dindi, in Pfungwe, Mrs Loveness Masendu, said travelling for long distances for to have X-ray services is now a thing of the past.

“I applaud our President for this development. It was tiresome for us to travel to Murehwa, yet we have our hospital closer to us.

“This is a welcome development and people from UMP are grateful for this” she said.