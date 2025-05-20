Source: Public advised to regularise gun ownership – herald

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

POLICE have issued a stern warning to the public over buying firearms illegally, not renewing firearms certificates for legal weapons, and not informing the authorities when they move home with their legal weapons.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed concern over the rising number of firearms acquired illegally and other breaches of the Firearms Act.

He said this trend contributes to an increase in heinous crimes.

Comm Nyathi stressed that acquiring firearm certificates is strictly regulated and is the sole responsibility of the Controller of Firearms.

He highlighted that many firearm holders are neglecting to renew their certificates or inform authorities of changes in their addresses. This neglect constitutes a violation of the Firearms Act.

The key points from the statement include that firearms should only be bought from authorised dealers.

All procedures for obtaining a firearm certificate must be adhered to. The death of a firearm holder must be reported to the police, and the firearm should be surrendered pending transfer to a new eligible owner.

Firearms cannot be inherited like other property although a family member can eventually get the firearm back from the police once they have been approved and granted a firearms licence in their own name.

The police urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to firearms.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the National Complaints Desk at 0242 703631, via WhatsApp at 0716 800 197, or visit their nearest police station.