Zimbabwe started their tour of Pakistan in October 2012, the first visit of any international cricket team to Pakistan. After which the second South African team South Africa completed its tour of Pakistan in April 2021.

Source: New Zealand is the third team to tour Pakistan after the start of Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwean

Cricket relations between Pakistan and Zimbabwe are at their best. That is why when world cricket was restored in Pakistan in 2015, the first team to come to Pakistan was Zimbabwe. After the Zimbabwe team, ICC World XI visited Pakistan.