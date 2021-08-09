Source: Chamisa Outlines MDC Alliance’s Heroes Plan In “A New Zimbabwe” | FULL THREAD – Lite News by Pindula

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said that when his party attains State power, it will designate the month of August a Heroes month and promote the holding of multiple festivities, memorial lectures and other activities.

In his message marking the 2021 Heroes Day holiday which he posted on his Twitter account, Chamisa said there was a need to establish an independent body that confers hero status, unlike the current scenario where the ruling ZANU PF party decides who is accorded the status. Wrote Chamisa: