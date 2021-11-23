Ngarivhume scores first victory in challenge of prosecution over anti-looting demo

HARARE Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro on Monday 22 November 2021 upheld an application for exception to charges of inciting people to commit public violence filed by opposition Transform Zimbabwe political party leader Jacob Ngarivhume and ordered the State to amend its charge sheet so that it clearly specifies the particularities which created the alleged offence.

Magistrate Guwuriro’s order came after Ngarivhume’s lawyer Moses Nkomo

of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights filed an application excepting to

the charges stating that they are infested with a dearth of

particularity and do not inform the opposition political party leader

of the exact nature and scope of the criminal allegations against him.

Ngarivhume was arrested on 20 July 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic Police

officers who accused him of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government through unconstitutional

means.

In his application, Nkomo argued that the main count of incitement to

commit public violence as defined in Section 187 (1) (a) as read with

section 36 (1)(a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act,

wherein it is alleged that between May 2020 to July 2020, Ngarivhume

communicated some messages to the general public on Twitter intending

to persuade or induce members of the public to disturb the peace,

security or order of the public, is a legal nullity which offends

against the provisions of Section 146(1) of the Criminal Procedure and

Evidence Act. The provisions require that “each count of the

indictment, summons or charge shall set forth the offence with which

the accused is charged in such manner and with such particulars as to

the alleged time and place of committing the offence…as maybe

reasonably sufficient to inform the accused of the nature of that

charge.”

Nkomo argued that the State is on a fishing expedition as the charges

do not cover the essential elements which requires an element of

force, which is absent in the charge and that Ngarivhume did not

advocate for the forcible or violent removal of the government, and

neither did he advocate for violent protests.

The human rights lawyer contended that Ngarivhume is a politician

whose mandate is to challenge the misdeeds of government and that it

was in the exercise of his constitutionally guaranteed rights to call

for peaceful demonstrations against corruption and looting of national

resources.

Nkomo argued that by calling for the anti-looting demonstration,

Ngarivhume was constitutionally entitled to do so as freedom to

petition and demonstrate is protected by Section 59 of the

Constitution and that the criminalisation of his exercise of his

political rights infringes on his constitutional rights.

Nkomo said prosecuting Ngarivhume is an egregious abuse of the

criminal justice system as amplifying the fight against corruption in

a democratic society should not be criminalised and that his call was

for a genuine and concerted fight against the scourge of corruption, a

call which has been persistently made by government.

Ngarivhume returns to court on 14 December 2021.