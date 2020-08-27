Nick Mangwana denies there are human rights violations in Zimbabwe – VIDEO

Ministry of Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana denies that there are human rights violations in Zimbabwe despite overwhelming evidence and footage of a government crackdown.

Mangwana professes ignorance on the charges leveled against investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Mangwana says he doesn’t have a keen interest in the charges leveled against Chin’ono despite it being a high profile case that has brought the human rights violations in Zimbabwe under the global radar.