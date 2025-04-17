Niece takes Aunt to court for spreading rumours

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Spiwe Sarakunze

Herald Reporter

SPREADING rumours about her niece’s health status landed a Harare woman in court on Tuesday.

Ms Sekai Tekeno of Dzivarasekwa took her aunt Ms Jane Tekeno to court on allegations that she disclosed her health status to people in their neighbourhood.

“She disclosed my status to an extent that l am now embarrassed to walk in the streets since people are laughing at me,” she said.

“I told her to stop telling people about my condition and she threatened to petrol bomb my house. l am now afraid that she might do it one day.”

Sekai said Jane sold the house to her, but she was now claiming that she still owns it.

She said her aunt wanted to evict her from the house and she is afraid that if she succeeds, she would have nowhere to live since everyone was told about her condition.

“I found out that many people now know my status and l have lost confidence due to that,” she said.

Jane disputed the allegations, saying that she only wants her house back so that she will stop bothering her niece.

“I own the house she is living in and l never spread rumours about her health status,” said Jane.

Presiding magistrate granted a protection order in favour of Sekai.