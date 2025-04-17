ZCDC to showcase industrialisation drive at ZITF

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

ZCDC Corporate Affairs Executive Mr Sugar Chagonda said that ZITF presents an enormous opportunity to engage with the organisation’s external stakeholders with a view to establishing strong, mutually beneficial relationships.

Business Reporter

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will this year exhibit several of its capital expenditure projects at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), projects which have seen the volume of diamond ore mined and stripped increase by 41 percent to 8,9 million tonnes in 2023, up from 6,3 million tonnes in the preceding year.

The 65th edition of this premier exhibition will commence on April 21, and conclude on April 26 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

This year’s theme, “Industrialisation: Crafting an integrated economic landscape’, underscores the critical role of industrialisation in driving Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

According to the ZITF Company, this year’s focus will be on showcasing cutting-edge advancements in manufacturing, technology, agriculture, and value-added services, while emphasising the need for a robust and competitive industrial base.

ZCDC Corporate Affairs Executive Mr Sugar Chagonda said that ZITF presents an enormous opportunity to engage with the organisation’s external stakeholders with a view to establishing strong, mutually beneficial relationships.

“Becoming a world-class diamond producer is our vision, and we are delighted that this year’s theme aligns with that aspiration,” Mr Chagonda said.

“In less than 10 years of existence, ZCDC has made great strides in the diamond mining value chain. Just recently, we commissioned a new Deep Boiling Facility at our Chiadzwa Mine.

“We believe that this development is a firm commitment towards industrialisation and the optimisation of our operations.

“In our quest to become a world-class diamond producer, we are also transforming the lives of numerous households through our vibrant Corporate Social Investment projects.”

Notwithstanding the softening of commodity prices on the global market in recent times owing to geopolitical factors and the influx of synthetics, ZCDC’s output has been on an upward trend following the acquisition of equipment to ramp up production.

Over the past two years, ZCDC has invested in different diamond mining equipment, such as the jaw Area 700 plant phase 2 and the conglomerate detachment plant. In December 2024, the company commissioned a Deep Boiling Facility which adds value to the precious stones before shipment.

The company has also invested in state-of-the-art security systems, such as automated searching equipment, which play a crucial role in the reduction of pilferage.

The ZCDC is a state-owned diamond company which complies with the requirements of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme.