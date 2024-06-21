Source: Nkayi RDC determined to improve services – The Southern Eye

Mpofu said the areas that would be covered during the exercise were Nkayi growth point and service centres within Nesigwe, Dakamela and Gwelutshena.

NKAYI Rural District Council (RDC) will embark on a thorough property valuation process which is expected to contribute significantly to improving service delivery.

Nkayi RDC chief executive officer Silibele Mpofu told Southern Eye yesterday that the exercise would take place from June 22 to 30 this year. Mpofu said the property valuation was going to be done by Nkayi RDC with assistance of the government.

“We are going to do the property valuation with the help of the Local Government and Public Works ministry to know the value of our properties so that we can be able to charge rates that are in line with the true value of our properties and be able to lease them accordingly,” he said.

Mpofu said the areas that would be covered during the exercise were Nkayi growth point and service centres within Nesigwe, Dakamela and Gwelutshena.

“We are conducting property valuation this year due to the call which was made by President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa last year in November as he said every place even those in remote areas should have economic development to improve national growth,” he said.

Nkayi RDC, located in the north-east of Matabeleland North province, is one of the 60 rural councils in Zimbabwe.