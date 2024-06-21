Source: ‘Probe Mudenda, Tshabangu over corrupt recalls’ – The Southern Eye

FORMER Citizens Coalition for Change senator Felix Magalela Sibanda has challenged the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Corruption (Zacc) to probe self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and the Speaker of Nation Assembly Jacob Mudenda over alleged corrupt recalls that saw several legislators being fired in unclear circumstances.

Speaking to Southern Eye on Wednesday this week, Sibanda described Tshabangu as an impostor who should be investigated by Zacc for alleged abuse of office and improper symbiotic relationship.

He referred to section 225 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appealing to Zacc to take appropriate actions against Tshabangu and Mudenda.

“I feel this far, the new Zacc chairperson [Michael Reza] is displaying seriousness in his role as per the constitutional requirement of a chair of an independent commission to assist in the application of democratic ethos in Zimbabwe,” said Sibanda who was also a victim of Tshabangu’s recalls.

He said summoning of Wicknell Chivayo, Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe was evidence that Zacc was up to the task without hesitation or fear of one’s station in life.

“In the same vain, we people of Zimbabwe, encourage Zacc to summon Tshabangu and Mudenda for an apparent sinister relationship between the two.

“There are several recorded incidents that have left rational citizenry wondering why both are behaving in a collaborative manner as it were.

“Certainly it would appear there are working in cahoots in muzzling Parliamentary democracy. Further to this glaring observation, the party which Tshabangu alleges is its secretary-general has dissociated itself from his self-appointments as a Senator, leader of the opposition in both houses of Parliament,” he said.

Sibanda said Mudenda should be probed for accepting and confirming Tshabangu’s illegal appointments.

“It was noted with no doubt that it was only Mudenda who stood with Tshabangu, whether blue or red, dignifying and signifying what would be dirty deals between both men.

“The most recent incident that even surprised his alleged political party leadership was reversing the six months parliamentary portfolio committee leadership which was confirmed by Mudenda,” he said.

Sibanda said Zacc must summon Mudenda and Tshabangu who were in a symbiotic relationship, seemingly in what appeared to be underhand and dirty deals.