Source: Nkomo’s son loses Zapu Harare nominations – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

THE late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo’s son, Sibangilizwe, has lost in nominations for Zapu presidency in Harare province after initially being announced as winner in nominations that were later nullified.

Sibangilizwe had garnered the highest votes in the first round, but lost to Strike Mkandla, who got 69 votes against his single vote in a re-run conducted at the weekend.

He, however, leads overally after winning nominations in nine other provinces.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa confirmed that Mkandla got 69 votes, Sibangilizwe one, and Bernard Magugu two.

This was after Sibangilizwe had been announced as having garnered the highest nominations, with 79 votes, followed by Mark Mbaiwa with two, Magugu one, while Mkandla and Sithembiso Mpofu allegedly failed to secure nominations.

“These are the correct results as presided by the national council of elections representative, and they show that Magugu got two votes, Sibangilizwe one, and Mkandla got 69. Harare leadership stood its ground and the results were then overturned,” Maphosa said.

Zapu is set to hold its elective congress on October 29 and 30 in Bulawayo.

Sibangalizwe will compete for the party presidency with Mbaiwa, Magugu, Mkandla and Mpofu.

The post was left vacant after the death of Dumiso Dabengwa in May 2019.

Isaac Mabuka, who is not contesting, is acting Zapu leader.