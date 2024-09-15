Source: No clinic for Zaka Ward 18 amid political gimmicks – The Southern Eye

Several villagers said if they had nearby clinic, it would have saved them time and money.

Despite repeated promises from politicians, the long-awaited clinic in Zaka Rural District’s ward 18 remains a distant dream, leaving residents to suffer from inadequate healthcare facilities and fuelling accusations of broken promises and deception.

During a recent community engagement meeting facilitated by the Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (Cotrad), villagers expressed concern over the lack of progress towards the construction of the Chinyamuzinda clinic in Jerifanos village, Zaka Central constituency.

“The community has been waiting for a clinic since 2012, when local politicians first made promises to build one,” said a villager, Anna Gwena.

“Since then, numerous ground breaking ceremonies have been held, and several completion dates have been set, but there is nothing on the ground besides the bricks.

“We demand action from local authorities and do not want any more fake promises.”

Another villager, who preferred to be called Mai Moyo expressed frustration over the lack of progress on the clinic.

“I had to travel 20km to get treatment for my sick child.

“These officials they will come during campaigns promising that they will do something for us but they will be lying,” she said.

The community is concerned about when the clinic’s construction would start, as it has been years since it was promised therebut is no progress.

Ward 18, one of the least developed wards in Zaka district, does not have a single healthcare facility.

Councillor for the area Hakufiwi Hakufiwi distanced himself, saying he was not the right person to comment on the issue.

“I am not the right person to comment on such issues. Please get in touch with the Member of Parliament or Zaka Rural District Council CEO,” said Hakufiwi.

Zaka Central MP Davison Marapira said the clinic’s construction would resume soon.

“We know about the issue at Chinyamuzinda Clinic, and we will resume construction soon,” said Marapira.

Zaka Rural District Council CEO David Majaura refused to comment.

In 2012, Zaka Rural District Council approved and pegged the Chinyamuzinda Clinic, but officials seem to have abandoned the project since the construction process has not yet started.

A former councillor for Zaka Ward 18, Mativenga, donated 30 bags of cement for the clinic’s construction in 2012.

During the 2017 election campaign, Marapira donated 60 bags of cement, which were used to make bricks. Under Hakufiwi’s leadership, the council pegged the area, but vanished from the site.

Cotrad has called upon authorities in Zaka to respond to the social service delivery and infrastructure development concerns raised by community members.

“Public officials and local authorities should consult communities on their priorities before implementing community development projects and programmes,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The Zaka RDC should prioritise and attempt to improve healthcare service delivery through the construction of Chinyamuzinda Clinic and other clinics in different parts of the district, as enshrined in Section 276 of the constitution, which states that rural district councils should raise sufficient revenue to carry out objectives and responsibilities in areas of their jurisdiction.”