Source: Teen rapes 85 year old granny – The Southern Eye

A 19-year-old boy from Madlambuzi in Plumtree allegedly raped an 85-year-old woman after threatening to stab her to death.

Lebuhang Sibanda was arrested by an angry mob that tracked his footprints after raping the woman.

The matter came to light at the Plumtree magistrates courts on Thursday where Sibanda appeared before Arafat Kozanai facing rape charges.

Sibanda was not asked to plead to the charge, and was remanded in custody to September 16.

Prosecutors alleged that on September 4 Sibanda stormed the complainant’s house during the night and found her sleeping.

Upon gaining entry into her bedroom, he threatened to kill the grandmother unless he gave in to his demands for sex.

He raped her twice without protection before varnishing into the dark.

The complaint told her neighbours who managed track his footsteps and effected citizen arrest on him.