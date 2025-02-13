‘No police or private escorts outside Presidium’

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

The police are barred from providing escort vehicles for private functions such as weddings, church gatherings, birthday parties and private motorcades using beacon lights and sirens are banned with police motorcades reserved for the Presidium,

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said only the Presidium will be provided with motorised escorts or a State motorcade.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to clarify the clear position on the use and provision of motorised escorts in the country. In terms of the country’s laws only the State Presidium will be provided with motorised escorts or a State motorcade.

“In this regard, the public should take note that no law or provision allows the Zimbabwe Republic Police to offer or provide motorised escorts for various requests such as weddings, church gatherings, birthday parties, or other private functions.

“In the same vein, the public is accordingly informed that the law does not allow the use of any private or personal motorcade of any form on the country’s roads whether with beacon lights or sounding any form of siren. The law will take its course for those found on the wrong side of the law,” he said.

Motorists had to observe the movements of the state motorcade whenever escort vehicles are coming as police control traffic on the roads.

The law made it clear that private vehicles could not be allowed to look or sound like police vehicles.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds motorists that according to Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations the use of blue lights or beacons is the preserve of the Zimbabwe Republic Police only. In this regard, any motorist found with a vehicle fitted with blue lights or beacons will be dealt with in line with the country’s laws.

“In the same vein, no private or company vehicle should be fitted with or painted in police colours. The public is urged to assist in maintaining law and order by strictly observing this requirement,” Comm Nyathi said.

Police have also warned the public against driving vehicles with no registration plates saying it was an offence in terms of the law.

“In terms of Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13:13, no vehicle, whether private or company-owned, should be driven on the country’s roads with no number plates. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will thus impound any vehicle moving on the roads with no plates. Government vehicles are not excluded from the number plates requirement.

“The Commissioner-General of Police (Stephen Mutamba) has directed the officers commanding police provinces and districts to ensure that arrests are effected on kombi operators, their crews and touts who are openly moving with vehicles whilst the touts are precariously hanging on the back (kurembera),” Comm Nyathi said.

Motorists should also comply with Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations and fit the proper and stipulated headlights on vehicles.

“In this regard, any vehicle driven on the roads while fitted with ballad lights or bar lights in clear contravention of the country’s laws and road safety requirements will be impounded and the owner or driver prosecuted after arrest. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to observe road rules and regulations to safeguard lives on the roads and the general maintenance of law and order in the country.”