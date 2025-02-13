Zanu PF conducts cell verification exercise in Harare

Jerry Chifamba

The ruling Zanu PF party will conduct a cell verification exercise in Harare this weekend.

Cde Douglas Mombeshora, a Central Committee member, will lead the exercise.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the party’s cell structure and its grassroots.

Speaking during a Special Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting at the party headquarters on Wednesday, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha underscored the importance of a strong membership base.

“As Zanu PF, cells are our foundation. If we have a weak foundation, we will be shaken,” he said.

The verification process, which commenced in Bulawayo, will extend to other provinces by March.

It seeks to assess current membership and recruit new members, with a particular focus on engaging the youth.

Zanu PF Harare Province chairperson, Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said the province has successfully registered over 400 000 members.