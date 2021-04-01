No to catch and release: Zacc boss

Crime Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and police officers have been challenged to thoroughly investigate cases before arresting and referring matters to the National Pros- ecuting Authority.

They were also warned against abusing arresting powers.

This was said by ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo during the graduation of the basic investigations training programme in Harare yesterday.

A total of 28 students graduated, while 16 others are expected to do the same two-month training at the commission’s training academy.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said the role bestowed on them in various arms of Government involved in the fight against corruption could not be over- emphasised, particularly at a time when the country was striving to resuscitate the economy.

“We are all cognisant to the fact that corruption imposes major economic, political and social instability in our country,” she said.

“Corruption remains one of the greatest barricades to the resuscitation of a thriving economy in Zimbabwe and hinders the prospects of the attainment of our Vision 2030.

“Corruption knows no boundaries. It is estimated that Zimbabwe loses about US$1,8 billion annually due to corruption, smuggling, tax evasion/ avoidance, money laundering practices, illicit financial flows, externalisation of foreign currency, unlawful and illegit- imate deals and transactions, under- ground foreign-exchange transactions, under declaration of imports and exports among other corrupt conduct.”

Justice Matanda-Moyo said one very important strategy of fighting corruption was being equipped with the necessary skills to fight the vice.