Source: No to fake letters, police warn public | The Herald

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Herald Reporter

POLICE have warned Government employees and other fraudsters to desist from producing fake essential service letters at checkpoints.

Such developments have resulted in an increase in the number of people loitering in the central business district (CBD) and other places.

A sizeable number of people were seen in Harare compared to the first two days of the lockdown.

Police noted with concern the rate at which new people were producing letters purportedly from their employers to enable them to travel or leave their homes.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the development was hampering efforts to manage and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We have noted with concern the proliferation of letters from junior employees and staff from various institutions and Government departments and ministries pleading to be allowed to pass through police roadblocks and checkpoints.

“This compromises efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Please take note that, only heads of institutions or senior officials have authority to seek exemptions for members of staff engaged in essential services.

“Those who want to take advantage and influence the police yet they are not part of the exempted essential service providers will not be entertained,” he said.