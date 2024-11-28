Source: NOIC in ambitious plan to boost pipeline pumping capacity -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC) says it plans to achieve a pipeline pumping capacity of five billion litres per year by 2026 to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply.

This was revealed by the Energy and Power Development ministry permanent secretary Gloria Magombo (pictured) in a statement.

Magombo said the ambitious target was expected to ensure sufficient fuel supply for domestic consumption and export.

“The increased capacity will position Zimbabwe as a regional fuel hub while addressing local fuel demands efficiently,” she said.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to enhancing energy infrastructure and improving fuel delivery systems.”

The NOIC project involves upgrading existing infrastructure and enhancing the operational efficiency of the Beira-Feruka-Harare pipeline, which has an annual pumping capacity of approximately three billion litres.

“The initiative will align with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals by boosting fuel importation and distribution capabilities to meet growing industrial, commercial and transportation demands,” Magombo added.

The NOIC pipeline project also aligns with regional integration strategies under the Southern African Development Community framework given that Zimbabwe is strategically located to serve as a transit hub for fuel distribution to neighbouring countries.

“The increased capacity will not only serve Zimbabwe, but will also allow us to meet growing fuel demand in countries like Zambia, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Magombo said.

Zimbabwe Energy Council president Callistus Munemo said the planned capacity increase would reduce logistical bottlenecks while ensuring consistent fuel availability.

“It also strengthens our position in regional fuel trade,” Munemo said.

PetroTrade chief executive Tendai Munyaka echoed similar sentiments.

“Expanding pipeline capacity lowers dependency on road transport, reducing costs and environmental risks. This creates opportunities for us to optimise supply chains and deliver better value to consumers,” Munyaka said.

A source at NOIC revealed that the company is also working to complete the expansion of the liquefied petroleum gas plant in Ruwa.

The project aims to increase capacity from the current 650 metric tonnes to 2 000 metric tonnes by the end of 2025.