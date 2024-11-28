Source: Zim falters on human rights obligations -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration continues to perform badly in meeting immediate human rights obligations, latest data from an independent non-governmental organisation, the Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI) reveal.

HRMI uses award-winning, peer-reviewed methodologies to produce scores for a range of human rights for 195 countries, including Zimbabwe.

The organisation measures the rights to education, food, health, housing and work according to international law definitions from the International Covenant on Economic and Social Rights, which Zimbabwe ratified.

In its report, HRMI said it compared Zimbabwe’s achievements in these areas with those of other countries with similar income levels.

“Among southern Africa countries, Mozambique, Botswana, Malawi, Eswatini, South Africa, Lesotho and Angola all have higher scores for the right to housing than Zimbabwe,” the report reads.

Zimbabwe scored just 44,4% in housing, which HRMI classified as bad.

On matters related to work and health, Zimbabwe scored 55,6% and 86,1%, respectively, both classified under bad.

HRMI co-executive director Thalia Kehoe Rowden said Zimbabwe had a long way to go to meet its immediate human rights obligations.

“Our analysis is that Zimbabwe currently has the resources to achieve much more for its people,” Rowden said.

“We hope to see in future years the government making decisions that lead to better outcomes for the people of Zimbabwe, and these scores steadily improve.”

HRMI Zimbabwe country director Nkosi Sibanda said there was a need for the government to urgently came up with equitable and resource-efficient solutions.

“As Zimbabwe struggles to fulfil its constitutional promise of safe, clean, and potable water for all, the HRMI data highlights the urgent need for equitable and resource-efficient solutions,” he said.

“Access to housing and basic sanitation reflects not just human dignity, but the foundation of a thriving society.

“Our work at HRMI aims to support a more informed and unified approach to addressing these challenges, ensuring every Zimbabwean can live in dignity and security.”

Early this year, Zimbabwe was ranked among the world’s worst performers in terms of human freedom by the Human Freedom Index, standing at 153 out of 165 countries.