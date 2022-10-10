Source: Nothing to celebrate – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 8th October 2022

The celebrated Chimerenga musician Thomas Mapfumo says he feared for his life if he returned to Zimbabwe for the funeral of his brother Lancelot. Mapfumo lives in the United States but last went to Zimbabwe to perform in 2018 after the overthrow of Mugabe, of whom he was a vocal critic.

Mapfumo expressed disappointment with the current government. ‘I am totally against the Mnangagwa regime. People, the young people should take to the streets and remove Mnangagwa. I hate an oppressor, that’s why I am in exile.’

Mapfumo was jailed by the Smith regime and, after independence, was persecuted by the Mugabe government before fleeing to the United States. He said Zimbabwe was not moving forward. ‘It’s evident that the current government has failed the people and the gains of liberation have been wiped off.’ (See: https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/mapfumo-fears-for-his-life/.)

A South African-based academic Professor Rodwell Makombe has dismissed suggestions that Zimbabweans are ‘silent accomplices of their oppression’. On the contrary, he said, the country was ‘awash with resistance, opposition, frustration, anger, disappointment, and cynicism’.

Makombe was speaking after receiving a prize for his book ‘Cultural Texts of Resistance in Zimbabwe’. He said: ‘cultural

artefacts such as music, whether Chimerenga, sungura or gospel, are in many ways the music of resistance against the poverty, family disintegration, hunger, death, and political bigotry that have proliferated in the context of the economic crisis’. (See: https://www.newzimbabwe.com/zimbabweans-not-silent-accomplices-of-oppression-says-sa-based-professor/.)

Two examples of the resistance are the opposition legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole who have again been denied bail after being held in prison for four months facing a charge of incitement to political violence. They submitted a petition signed by more than 50,000 people demanding their release and they argued vainly that they are political prisoners (see: https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/sikhala-sithole-denied-bail-for-5th-time/).

Other points

The Vigil marks its 20th anniversary on 15th October next week.

For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website.

