Source: Notorious armed robbers denied bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE suspects, who went on an armed robbery spree targeting service stations and other businesses across the country, were denied bail when they appeared at the Harare Magistrates on Friday last week.

The suspects Loernard Zvarova (30), Dannmore Madhunguza (27) and Tafadzwa Matsika (38) are facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, possession of firearms and explosives and attempted robbery.

They appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded them in custody to May 2 pending further investigation.

She advised the trio to apply for bail at the High Court due to the seriousness of the charges it faces.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that the trio was involved in a series of well-coordinated attacks on businesses and individuals from February to April this year.

They were allegedly armed with pistols, machetes and explosives.

According to Mutsokoti, the gang’s first known strike was on February 25 in Eastview, Harare, where they allegedly ambushed a man returning home from work.

They reportedly handcuffed and assaulted him before stealing US$13 000 and his Toyota Belta vehicle.

The vehicle was later recovered stripped in Arcturus.

The prosecutor outlined how on March 14, the accused persons targeted a grocery shop in Concession, tying up eight people before robbing them of mobile phones and money.

On March 16, they allegedly attacked a service station in Shamva where they used explosives to open a safe and steal money.

The court also heard that on April 2, the suspects robbed Glow Petroleum in Bindura where they allegedly overpowered a security guard, tied up five workers and fired shots into the air.

They escaped with US$5 726,70.

On April 7, the gang reportedly went back to Eastview, this time targeting Leestine Service Station.

They allegedly overpowered security guards, used explosives to open a safe and made off with US$5 500.

The suspects on April 10 struck at a Mabvuku service station.

However, they were foiled by an alert security guard armed with a .303 rifle who opened fire.

One suspect was reportedly shot in the leg during the failed heist, but all three fled the scene.

Their last robbery is said to have taken place on April 14, when they allegedly hit another service station in Harare, getting away with US$16 000.

Only US$600 was recovered.

The suspects were arrested on April 15.

Police recovered three pistols along with live ammunition and explosives believed to have been used to blow safes.

Mutsokoti told the court that some of the weapons were stolen from a local security company.

A fourth suspect, Kudakwashe Tafirenyika, is already in custody and will be jointly tried with the trio in due course.