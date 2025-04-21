Source: ZITF kicks off in Byo –Newsday Zimbabwe

SOME exhibitors were yesterday putting final touches ahead of the start of the 65th edition of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo today.

The annual trade showcase will run from today to Saturday.

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo will officially open the ZITF on Friday.

ZITF Company board chairperson Busisa Moyo told the media that all was set for this year’s event, adding that stakeholder meetings to share ideas and insights for a successful show had been held.

“We have already received assurance from stakeholders from the hospitality industry, emergency services and security services, among a few, that

they are ready for the show,” Moyo said.

“Traditional exhibition space is 100% full and the ZITF Company has prepared extra space to accommodate the high volume of exhibitors currently standing at 596.

“Currently, direct exhibitors have taken up 52 322,62 square metres of exhibition space.”

Moyo confirmed the participation of 45 direct international exhibitors with 28 countries

represented, up from 27 recorded last year.

This year’s ZITF runs under the theme: Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.

Several activities have been lined up for the next six days, starting

with a Business-to-Business Networking Cocktail hosted by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) today.

On Tuesday, there is a Rural Industrialisation Indaba, Buyers’ Speed Networking, Zimbabwe-India Business Session and the Innovators Forum and Hackathon.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga will be a guest of honour at the International Business Conference on Wednesday.

On the same day, the ZITF hosts a Research for Industrialisation and Economic Recovery Conference and the Marketers Link Up Karaoke and Quiz night by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe.

There is a CZI Breakfast Meeting on Thursday. Other events lined up for the day include the Connect Africa Symposium, ZITF Diplomats’ Forum, ZITF Charity Golf Challenge and Cocktail as well and Scholastica Indaba.

A business luncheon is set for Friday after the official opening of the ZITF by Chapo.