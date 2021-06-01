Source: NRZ audit exposes rot at Gweru office – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

AN internal audit by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) which was carried out two months ago has exposed underhand dealings by its employees in Gweru, a situation that has led to the suspension of workers, Southern Eye has learnt.

The report is said to have unearthed corrupt activities in the NRZ, leading to the suspension of at least 14 workers based in the Midlands capital.

NRZ spokesperson Nyasha Maravanyika yesterday confirmed the suspension of workers, but could not shed more light on the issue saying investigations were still underway.

“Yes, our audit team has been in Gweru investigating a number of issues which were not done properly,” he said.

“The audit exercise is still ongoing, and so I cannot pre-empt that exercise for now. The organisation is seized with internal processes to find solutions on the issues.

“I can confirm that 14 people have been suspended and not fired (as earlier reported), and everyone is innocent until proven guilty. So for now, we have workers who have been suspended and the organisation will follow due internal processes on the various matters.”

Last July, an internal report compiled by the cash-strapped parastatal revealed that the organisation was losing over $20 million per year from space barons who leased its buildings across the country in local currency before subletting them and charging foreign currency.

The parastatal has also had its assets vandalised.