NRZ suspects arson attacks, opens investigations 

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has opened investigations into a series of fire outbreaks at its premises amid fears they are coordinated arson attacks.

In a statement released Thursday, the NRZ said the first fire broke out on Monday at their mechanical workshops in Bulawayo destroying 44 decommissioned passenger coaches.

“The second incident took place at the shunters complex in Harare where three coaches have been torched. But we strongly suspect that these incidences are a result of foul play,” said the NRZ.

The railway operator has since engaged the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to help flush out the alleged “saboteurs”.