NRZ suspends urban commuter train service

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has temporarily suspended the urban commuter train service due to an unsustaible operating environment.

The suspension is with effect from November 28.

“The suspension was occasioned by an unsustainable operating environment arising from huge debts owed to NRZ by ZUPCO. NRZ was therefore left with no option but to suspend commuter trains from 28 November due to capacity challenges,” said Andrew Kunambura, the NRZ Public Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Manager.

“Normal services will resume once ZUPCO fulfill its obligations as set in the agreement.”

The service was launched in partnership with ZUPCO last year to ease congestion in Bulawayo and Harare