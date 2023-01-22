Source: NSSA to constantly improve pensioners’ welfare | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) will this year regularly review monthly payouts to pensioners and continue to introduce non-monetary benefits to improve the welfare of retirees.

Last year, NSSA paid over $2,3 billion and US$5,2 million to 211 173 pensioners.

In addition, President Mnangagwa awarded a special Presidential bonus that was paid in US dollars.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, NSSA acting general manager Dr Charles Shava said payouts will be frequently reviewed to cushion pensioners from the adverse effects of fluctuations in the exchange rate.

“We will continue to explore more initiatives that preserve the value of pensions, while, at the same time, building resilience among pensioners,” he said.

“In this pursuit, we have instituted a raft of innovative non-monetary measures such as grocery discounts through partnerships with some supermarkets, zero-bank-charges arrangements with selected banks and a revolving fund for financing pensioners’ self-help projects.”

Currently, NSSA is setting up at least six pensioners’ clinics across the country to bring health services to elderly pensioners with chronic diseases.

“These clinics will help our pensioners access treatment and drugs for free across the country. In addition, we are also procuring six mobile clinics that we will use to access pensioners who are in more remote areas,” he said.

To cater for disabled workers, NSSA, through the Accident Prevention and Workers’ Compensation Scheme, is providing treatment and medication to workers who were injured or acquired diseases while at work.

“We will continue to provide compensation and pensions to relatives of those who lost their lives while on duty. We are also providing rural dwellings for all grossly disabled pensioners . . . under Project Dzimba.

“Injured workers are also being reskilled through vocational training in areas such as carpentry, metalwork, tailoring and leatherwork, as well as drinks and detergent making,” Dr Shava added.

Furthermore, the statutory body will this year increase investments in high-impact national projects in areas of housing delivery, agriculture, renewable energy and infrastructure.