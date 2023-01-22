Source: 4 000 dip tanks to contain January disease | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

MORE than 4 000 dip tanks have been constructed since 2021, setting the country on course to have sufficient infrastructure required to curb theileriosis and other cattle diseases.

The Government intends to construct 5 000 dip tanks by 2025.

Theileriosis, popularly known as January disease, is caused by the brown ear tick that thrives during the rainy season.

Dipping cattle with chemicals that kill ticks helps prevent the disease. In 2021, Zimbabwe only had 286 functional dip tanks countrywide, while over 1 000 were in bad condition.

The Government, through the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), prioritised rehabilitating existing infrastructure and constructing new facilities.

Last year alone, the Government, with the help of development partners, spent $67 million towards the rehabilitation of dip tanks in all provinces. Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera said about half a million cattle have been killed in the past few years as a result of tick-borne diseases.

“It is against this background that the Government introduced measures to accelerate dip tank construction and refurbishment.

“On top of that, we have an ongoing Presidential tick grease programme in which we are distributing tick grease to all rural communities,” Dr Basera said.

The tick grease blitz, he added, is a stop-gap measure, but the long-term solution is dipping cattle. The Government has managed to reduce livestock deaths by 47 percent.

DVS chief director Dr Josphat Nyika said: “We are excited with the progress we have made in these recent years. Our target from 2021 to 2025 is having 5 000 functional dip tanks countrywide, but considering the strides we have made so far, it shows that we are poised to surpass it. Currently, 4 099 dip tanks are up and fully functional.”

The Animal Health Act enjoins farmers to dip their cattle in line with the new 5:4:4 regime policy.

“Farmers are required to send their cattle to their respective dip tanks on agreed dates. Those who decide not to comply with the Government position must be reported and legal action be taken against them,” Dr Nyika said.

Government, in partnership with development partners, realised a major milestone last year after they began to locally manufacture the theileriosis vaccine – BOLVAC.

It is currently being used in areas affected by the disease.

Previously, the vaccine used to be imported.

In 2018 alone, more than 50 000 cattle valued at U$50 million succumbed to the January disease, forcing farmers in communal areas to sell their livestock at giveaway prices for fear of losing their herd.