Nurse aides on verge of recognition

Over the past few months, NAAZT has managed to register themselves into a legal entity with a full board, secretariat and fully fledged legal team.

The newly formed Nurse Aide Association of Zimbabwe Trust (NAAZT) is on the brink of striking a milestone, becoming the first representative of nurse aides across the country to get government recognition.

The organisation, led by the youthful Yotamu Chagwada has so far crossed many hurdles that several similar atgroups failed to overcome.

They have gone out to lobby Parliament to buy into the organisation’s major objective; the formation of a regulatory body to represent nurse aides.

After protracted efforts including several visits to Parliament, Health and Child Care ministry and meetings with legislators, Chagwada and his team were finally invited to the August House on February 28 to appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and to present and argue their case through.

The invitation to Parliament clearly stated NAAZT’s intention to push for an Act of Parliament to regulate the activities of nurse aides through a statutory council.

Part of the letter reads: “Reference is made to your letter dated 2nd August 2022 wherein you sought audience with the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care on issues relating to recognition of nurse Aide Association in Zimbabwe in respect of registered indigenous Trust/ Organisations nurse aides and the introduction of nurse aides council Act.”

“I am pleased to inform you that the committee considered your submissions and resolved to invite you to a meeting to afford you the opportunity to explain further issues that you raised in your letter.

“The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 28 February 2023 in the National Assembly Chamber, at Parliament Building.”

“The interview went through well and on May 5 the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care invited NAAZT to a marathon nationwide

“Stakeholders consultation programme where they were given the opportunity to present to stakeholders their views and opinions supporting their bid for the creation of the Nurse Aides Council of Zimbabwe.

“The consultations were held from May 8 to 12, 2023 and saw nurses, nurse aides, hospital authorities and scores of medical specialists converge at various centres across the country to hear, ask and present their own views about the issues under discussion.

“The Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care is in receipt of your letter from the Nurse Aide Association of Zimbabwe Trust on the proposal to consider registering the association as the Nurse Aide Council of Zimbabwe and to enact legislation that governs its operations. You are therefore invited to the stakeholders consultative meetings to be held between May 8 to 13, 2023 in the 10 provinces of the country.

“The purpose of the meeting is to afford members of the association the opportunity to presented their views and opinions on the above mentioned proposals.”