Source: NUST student Moyo reflects on Miss Intercontinental Africa win –Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO’S Amanda Peresu Moyo (21), a model and a student at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), has reflected on her journey to winning the Miss Intercontinental Africa title at the 52nd edition of the pageant, expressing a ball of emotions towards her historic win.

The even was held at Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt last week.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Moyo expressed excitement about bringing the crown home.

“I am super excited and it’s an entire ball of emotions right now. I have not quite digested it. Zimbabwe did it, I did it and we did it,” she said.

“I would like to thank Zimbabweans for the support and love they showed me. It has been quite a journey and I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity.”

Moyo indicated that among a few highs and lows, she managed to conquer.

She said she had to balance between the pageant and her studies.

“Despite the challenges I encountered, I managed to bring the title home,” Moyo said.

“My journey was amazing, from interacting with queen sisters from around the world, from different continents, it has been a mind-expanding journey.

“I have learnt a lot, I have grown, from confidence to quite a number of things, this has been one epic journey for me. I built quite strong relationships. Am happy to be back home, but I miss all my queen sisters because they were very amazing.”

She indicated that even though it was a competition, she felt like she was home and also on vacation.

She highlighted that her mother had been a great pillar of support in every step of the way.

Moyo, an Industrial Manufacturing Engineering student at NUST, is also the founder of Amanda Green Foundation and a philanthropist.

She won Miss Ecotourism in 2022.

She went to Miss Universe Zimbabwe this year, where she was one of the top eight models.

Miss Intercontinental is one of the most prestigious international beauty pageants.

It focuses not only on physical beauty but also on intelligence, cultural awareness and the ability to engage with global issues.

The competition seeks to promote cultural exchange by bringing women from various countries together, it fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity.