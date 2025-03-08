Source: Nyaradzo Group: 24 years in the business and still going strong –Newsday Zimbabwe

Nyaradzo Group chief executive officer Phillip Mataranyika

“CRITICISM is part of growth. Constructive feedback helps us improve, and we take every concern seriously. As a customer-centric organisation, we actively engage with our clients to address their grievances and refine our services. Transparency and continuous engagement have been key in maintaining trust and strengthening our brand,” says Nyaradzo Group chief executive officer Phillip Mataranyika.

As an Afrocentric funeral assurance company, they have had a fair share of criticism, a case in point being in 2023 when they had to fight off a social media campaign to discredit their operations.

Though it seemed like the organisation was headed for the end of the read, it bounced back stronger than before.

Also, in 2019, Mataranyika sparked controversy when he personally drove and offered services at the late music icon and national hero, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s funeral, with some accusing him of wanting to steal the limelight.

“It was Maiguru Daisy [the late Mtukudzi’s wife] and the Mtukudzi family that chose Willowvale Service Centre as the venue of his chapel service ahead of our Herbert Chitepo Avenue branch due to its location, a stone’s throw away from Highfield, where he was born and bred,” Mataranyika said at the time.

“Thirty-nine years after our independence, in his death, Mukoma Tuku became the first national hero to be laid to rest with full services provided by Nyaradzo Funeral Services.

“Given the many years of our friendship and brotherhood in which I was privileged to tap into his wisdom, inspiration and rare talent, I could not delegate the undertaking duties to our staff.

“For me personally, it was time to honour another of the unwritten contracts between brothers.”

Dating back to 24 years ago, when the company first opened its doors on March 1, 2001, challenges and criticism were there and they have managed to deal with them, Mataranyika told NewsDay Weekender as he went down memory lane.

“Like any start-up, we faced numerous challenges, including securing capital, gaining customer trust, and navigating a highly regulated industry,” he said.

“The funeral assurance market was dominated by established players, and introducing a new name required persistence.

“We overcame these hurdles by offering innovative, culturally aligned products such as the Six Pack Plan, which resonated with Zimbabwean families.

“Through strategic planning and continuous improvement, we built a trusted brand that prioritises customer needs.”

He added: “Sustainability has always been at the core of our operations. We attribute our longevity to three key factors: Innovation, adaptability, and a deep connection with our customers.

“We consistently listen to our clients, understanding their evolving needs, and developing products that remain relevant.

“Additionally, our diversification into other sectors like events management and environmental conservation ensures that we are not solely dependent on one revenue stream.

“Strong corporate governance and reinvestment into the business also play a crucial role in sustaining growth.”

Speaking of the current economic standing, he said they have been resilient, adapting to prevailing situations so as to keep going.

“The economic environment presents challenges such as inflation, currency fluctuations, and rising operational costs,” Mataranyika said.

“However, we have remained resilient through strategic diversification and financial prudence.

“We also leverage technology to streamline operations, ensuring efficiency and affordability for our clients.

“Our ability to adapt to economic conditions while maintaining service excellence has kept us strong.”

Beyond funeral assurance, Nyaradzo has expanded into multiple sectors, including events management, environmental conservation and manufacturing through their strategic business unit, Calundike.

They have also established a strong presence in the diaspora market, offering repatriation services through the Sahwira International Plan.

Each of these ventures have been instrumental in driving growth, ensuring that Nyaradzo remains a comprehensive solutions provider.

Like any business, Nyaradzo was highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not mean they would close down business.

“COVID-19 was a challenging period, with increased demand for funeral services and logistical complexities due to lockdowns,” said Tendai Chirokote, head of IT for the group.

“However, we remained committed to serving our clients with dignity and efficiency.

“The pandemic also reinforced the importance of digital transformation, leading us to enhance our online service delivery and customer engagement platforms.”

Chirokote explained that as they continue to grow, with their focus remaining on delivering world-class service while staying true to their values of compassion, integrity and innovation.

“We are grateful for the trust Zimbabweans have placed in us, and we will keep evolving to meet their needs, both at home and abroad,” he said.

“Nyaradzo has always prioritised community development. Through our Friends of the Environment initiative, we lead tree-planting programs and environmental conservation efforts.

“We also support vulnerable groups through donations, educational sponsorships, and health initiatives. Our commitment to social responsibility is rooted in the belief that a thriving community is key to sustainable business success.”

Added Chirokote: “Nyaradzo is constantly evolving to serve our customers better. We are expanding our services in international markets, particularly in Malawi, Zambia, Canada, the United States and Australia, to cater to the Zimbabwean diaspora.

“Additionally, we continue to refine our digital offerings to enhance customer experience. Our focus remains on integrating convenience with tradition, ensuring that our services are accessible and relevant to a changing world.”

Batsirai Simango, the head of strategy and corporate affairs for the group, also emphasised how Nyaradzo was founded with a deep commitment to supporting individuals, families and communities during life’s most difficult moments.

Nyaradzo Group’s journey started over two decades ago when they identified a gap in the market — many Zimbabweans lacked access to dignified and affordable funeral services.

“At Nyaradzo, we deeply value our Zimbabwean heritage. Our products, such as the Six Pack Plan, are designed to preserve our cultural values by ensuring that families can uphold their traditions,” Simango said.

“We also support cultural initiatives such as ZimPraise and the Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Fair, which celebrate and promote Zimbabwean heritage both locally and in the diaspora.

“Our inspiration stemmed from the need to provide a solution that respects our traditions while ensuring convenience, compassion, and reliability.

“What started as a small operation in Harare has grown into a leading provider of life assurance, funeral services, events management, and environmental conservation.

“Understanding and respecting our traditions as Africans led us to name the business Nyaradzo. We chose to not only to be different, but to be true to our identity and African-ness. Twenty-four years later, our name is our biggest asset.”