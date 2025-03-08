Source: Illicit funeral demands from in-laws condemned –Newsday Zimbabwe

Relatives demand cash, stock and other valuables from their son-in-law as a condition for burying their deceased daughter.

THE Law Development Commission (LDC) has condemned the practice of relatives demanding cash, stock and other valuables from their son-in-law as a condition for burying their deceased daughter.

Speaking during a public legal awareness campaign on the Marriages Act [Chapter 5:17] in Kariba yesterday, Rex Shana, the deputy chairperson of the commission, emphasised that this practice is illegal.

Shana explained that the Marriages Act protects the rights of spouses and family members, but it does not provide a basis for relatives to make unreasonable demands.

“The law is clear, relatives cannot demand payment or valuables from the son-in-law in exchange for burying their daughter,” Shana said.

This issue is particularly relevant in Zimbabwe, where cultural and traditional practices often intersect with legal rights.

LDC’s clarification aims to educate the public about their rights and obligations under the Marriages Act.

The campaign also highlighted other important aspects of the Marriages Act, including the registration of marriages, customary marriages and the rights of spouses.

In Zimbabwe, the Deceased Persons Family Maintenance Act [Chapter 6:03] and the Estate Duty Act also provide guidance on the management of deceased estates and the rights of beneficiaries.

However, these laws do not sanction the practice of demanding payment or valuables in exchange for burying the deceased.

Recently, a Kariba family demanded that a house be sold and the proceeds shared before their daughter could be buried.

After negotiations, the parties agreed to further discussions.

Another family is demanding US$10 000 from their in-laws, a dispute that is yet to be resolved.